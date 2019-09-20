Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Look Unrecognizable in Their Throwback Pictures

As team India prepares for the third and final T20I, captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a trip down the memory lane, sharing pictures from their childhood.
“Me looking at my younger self going . #throwback #16yearsold,” tweeted Virat Kohli.
Me looking at my younger self going ♂️♂️. #throwback #16yearsold pic.twitter.com/EMFtD7TMnl— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 20, 2019
Me looking at my younger self going ♂️♂️. #throwback #16yearsold pic.twitter.com/EMFtD7TMnl
Pandya too shared a picture of him travelling in a truck for a local game.
“#Throwback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much. It’s been an amazing journey so far. Hell yes I love this sport! #DreamsDoComeTrue,” said Pandya.
#Throwback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much It’s been an amazing journey so far Hell yes I love this sport! #DreamsDoComeTrue pic.twitter.com/nHaIG65S1s— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 20, 2019
#Throwback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much It’s been an amazing journey so far Hell yes I love this sport! #DreamsDoComeTrue pic.twitter.com/nHaIG65S1s
Pandya spoke on the challenges ahead with the series against the Proteas, working on his fitness, managing his workload as an all-rounder.
He loves the game and reveals that even though he enjoyed time off the field, he also took time to work on his game and fitness. After all, Pandya has in the past had some issues with the back and doesn't want any repeat.
"It was important for me (the break) as the IPL was long and then the World Cup followed and I had a good run in both the tournaments. So, I was looking to give it my best and that required my body to take some rest as precaution is better than cure and that is when the call was taken by the team management that I come back fully fit for the South Africa series.
"Neither the team management nor I wish that I get injured. The rest has helped me a lot and my fitness has gone to the next level. I started doing pilates and that has helped me a lot. This isn't something very usual between cricketers. So, that is why I wanted to see how it works and it has worked really well. This last one month, I trained twice a day. It was important that I try something new to improve my back. It was important for me and my game to take this break," he explained.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Look Unrecognizable in Their Throwback Pictures
As team India prepares for the third and final T20I, captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a trip down the memory lane, sharing pictures from their childhood.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 21 September, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019
TBC v TBCMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019
SA v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Mon, 16 Sep, 2019
NED v SCOMalahide, Dublin
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Tue, 17 Sep, 2019
SCO v IREMalahide, Dublin
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Tue, 17 Sep, 2019
NAM v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
NED v IREMalahide, Dublin
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Thu, 19 Sep, 2019
NED v SCOMalahide, Dublin
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Thu, 19 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida All Fixtures
Team Rankings