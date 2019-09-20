Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 September, 2019

2ND INN

Afghanistan

155/8 (20.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe*

130/2 (16.0)

Zimbabwe need 26 runs in 24 balls at 6.5 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 6: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

21 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Look Unrecognizable in Their Throwback Pictures

As team India prepares for the third and final T20I, captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a trip down the memory lane, sharing pictures from their childhood.

Cricketnext Staff |September 20, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Look Unrecognizable in Their Throwback Pictures

As team India prepares for the third and final T20I, captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a trip down the memory lane, sharing pictures from their childhood.

“Me looking at my younger self going . #throwback #16yearsold,” tweeted Virat Kohli.

Pandya too shared a picture of him travelling in a truck for a local game.

“#Throwback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much. It’s been an amazing journey so far. Hell yes I love this sport! #DreamsDoComeTrue,” said Pandya.

Pandya spoke on the challenges ahead with the series against the Proteas, working on his fitness, managing his workload as an all-rounder.

He loves the game and reveals that even though he enjoyed time off the field, he also took time to work on his game and fitness. After all, Pandya has in the past had some issues with the back and doesn't want any repeat.

"It was important for me (the break) as the IPL was long and then the World Cup followed and I had a good run in both the tournaments. So, I was looking to give it my best and that required my body to take some rest as precaution is better than cure and that is when the call was taken by the team management that I come back fully fit for the South Africa series.

"Neither the team management nor I wish that I get injured. The rest has helped me a lot and my fitness has gone to the next level. I started doing pilates and that has helped me a lot. This isn't something very usual between cricketers. So, that is why I wanted to see how it works and it has worked really well. This last one month, I trained twice a day. It was important that I try something new to improve my back. It was important for me and my game to take this break," he explained.

Hardik PandyaOff The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 21 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

TBC v TBC
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Mon, 16 Sep, 2019

NED v SCO
Malahide, Dublin

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Tue, 17 Sep, 2019

SCO v IRE
Malahide, Dublin

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Tue, 17 Sep, 2019

NAM v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

NED v IRE
Malahide, Dublin

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Thu, 19 Sep, 2019

NED v SCO
Malahide, Dublin

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Thu, 19 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more