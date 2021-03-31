Virat Kohli Has a Fantastic and Balanced Team Under Him, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Virat Kohli and Team India as they proved their dominance in world cricket both home and away following their wins in Australia and clean sweep of England at home.

India sans Kohli managed to beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series after a shocking loss in the first matchand then came back home to beat England across all the formats despite going down to the Three Lions in the first Test in Chennai as well as 2-1 down in the five-match T20 series, which the hosts eventually won 3-2.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said that a captain is as good as his team and Kohli has got a terrific team under him with great openers and a fantastic middle order. Not only that, he also praised the bowlers and the fielding of the Men in Blue.

“He’s got a bowling attack which has plenty of variety. He has got an outstanding fielding unit. He’s got a wicketkeeper who is very good and who can come in down the order to bat and pummel the bowling along,” the veteran added.

The 71-year-old also went on to add that not 11 players will play well on a single day despite everyone being match-winners on their own rights. However, if four out of the 11 do their job well, others will complement and that’s what makes them a fabulous team and is helping Kohli’s men to win matches.

Following England’s drubbing, India qualified for the World Test Championship final, starting on June 18 at Southampton against New Zealand but before that, the players and Kohli will be gearing up for the IPL, which will also serve as a preparation for the upcoming World T20 in India in October-November.

Kohli, however, has taken a small break and will join his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates after finishing his seven-day quarantine in Chennai following his arrival on April 1 over there. He has been forced to quarantine because he hasn’t travelled with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj straight into the bubble but went to Mumbai to spend some time with his family.

The IPL kicks off on April 9 with a mega clash between RCB and Mumbai Indians in Chennai.