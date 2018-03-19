Virat Kohli Has a Message for Dinesh Karthik After Final Heroics

Virat Kohli who will next be seen in action during the upcoming Indian Premier League as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, took to social media to congratulate the Indian team and specially the hero of the Nidahas Trophy 2018’s final Dinesh Karthik.
Kohli tweeted, “What a game of cricket last night, Complete team performance! Big up boys!!! Well done DK.”
What a game of cricket last night, Complete team performance! Big up boys!!! 💪👌Well done DK @DineshKarthik 👊@BCCI #NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2018
At one stage it looked impossible for India to win the match as they needed 35 runs from the last three overs. Karthik walked into bat when Bangladesh were on top and India needed a special effort from the experienced batsman. He certainly delivered, scoring 29 off just 8 balls which included three sixes and two boundaries.
Karthik who smashed a six of the final ball of the match off Soumya Sarkar to clinch the victory over Bangladesh said he had been practicing shots and finishes like this.
"I have been practising these shots - having a strong base and then hitting from there," Karthik said after the match.
"Happy to be where I'm and thanks to the support staff who have kept on supporting me for the last few months," he added.
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
dinesh karthikindia vs bangladeshlast ball sixNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018Soumya Sarkarvirat kohli
First Published: March 19, 2018, 10:36 AM IST