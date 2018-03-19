Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Virat Kohli Has a Message for Dinesh Karthik After Final Heroics

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 19, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
Virat Kohli Has a Message for Dinesh Karthik After Final Heroics

Virat Kohli (AFP Image)

Virat Kohli might have asked the BCCI for a break at the tail end of India’s long season, but the captain is not missing any of the action even if it is from the sidelines in the comforts of his home. And he surely enjoys a good sporting performance.

Virat Kohli who will next be seen in action during the upcoming Indian Premier League as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, took to social media to congratulate the Indian team and specially the hero of the Nidahas Trophy 2018’s final Dinesh Karthik.

Kohli tweeted, “What a game of cricket last night, Complete team performance! Big up boys!!! Well done DK.”




At one stage it looked impossible for India to win the match as they needed 35 runs from the last three overs. Karthik walked into bat when Bangladesh were on top and India needed a special effort from the experienced batsman. He certainly delivered, scoring 29 off just 8 balls which included three sixes and two boundaries.

Karthik who smashed a six of the final ball of the match off Soumya Sarkar to clinch the victory over Bangladesh said he had been practicing shots and finishes like this.

"I have been practising these shots - having a strong base and then hitting from there," Karthik said after the match.

"Happy to be where I'm and thanks to the support staff who have kept on supporting me for the last few months," he added.

Also Watch

dinesh karthikindia vs bangladeshlast ball sixNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018Soumya Sarkarvirat kohli
First Published: March 19, 2018, 10:36 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking