Virat Kohli Has A Special Message for Fanfam On the Ocassion of Eid

The skipper took to Twitter and extended his greetings on Eid, which is to be celebrated on Friday, 14th May in India. He said “In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe”

In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe. 🌙 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 13, 2021

The netizens were indeed glad and shared their responses by congratulating the captain on ruling the charts of ICC Test Team Rankings.

Team India is all set for a 4-month-long tour of England for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England starting from the month of June and ending in September under Kohli.

While KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha are subject to fitness clearance, young players like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla are kept on stand-by, all thanks to their outstanding performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The WTC Finale is slated from 18th till 22nd June against New Zealand at Southampton, England.

We hope that Team India would keep up the winning streak and bring home the Champions Trophy.

