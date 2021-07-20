Virat Kohli Has a Stiff Back, Ajinkya Rahane Has Hamstring Trouble, Avesh Khan Hurts Finger

Captain Virat Kohli and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane are not playing India’s three-day warm-up match against Select County XI in Durham due to a stiff back and swelling in left hamstring respectively, the BCCI said on Tuesday. Kohli has stiffness in his back while Rahane has ‘mild swelling around his left upper hamstring’. In their absence, Rohit Sharma is leading India in the match.

“Captain Virat Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI said in a statement.

While the board did not specify when Kohli would recover, Rahane is expected to be fit before the first Test.

“Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring. This has been addressed by an injection. He is not available for the three-day first-class warm-up game. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him, and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham."

Meanwhile, India suffered further injury scare when Avesh Khan hurt his finger while bowling in the match against Indians. He was injured when he tried to stop a ball hit by Hanuma Vihari in the 35th over. Avesh had bowled 9.5 overs for 41 runs without picking up a wicket when he walked off.

Confused? Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar are playing for the County Select XI after the ECB made a request.

“The ECB made a request to the Indian team management to let two players from the Indian contingent play for County Select XI after some of their players were deemed to be unavailable either due to injury or close contacts of a Covid-19 positive person. Accordingly, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been made available to play for their team," the BCCI said.

“Team India are wearing black armbands to mourn the sad demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharmaji, who sadly passed away on 13th July after a cardiac arrest. Head Coach Ravi Shastri was his teammate in the 1983 World Cup winning squad."

Rohit Sharma (9), Mayank Agarwal (28), Cheteshwar Pujara (21) and Hanuma Vihari (24) were dismissed as India were 141 for 4 in the second session on Day 1.

