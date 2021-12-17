Virat Kohli Has Come Clean in Battle With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Believes Nayan Mongia

Virat Kohli’s fiery pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa series revealed a number of details that indicate a rift between the Test captain and BCCI officials. Several claims made by the BCCI and the media reports circulating before the press conference happened were contradicted after Kohli’s clarification. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the Board had asked him to reconsider his decision to step down as T20i captain. Kohli, however, refuted those claims saying that there was no offence taken, no hesitancy expressed, and the decision was widely received and labelled as “progressive."

With cricketers, experts and fans all weighing in on this unprecedented situation in the Indian dressing room, a section believes that Kohli has set the record straight by putting forward his version of eventsbut the lack of clarity from BCCI’s part is letting the issue simmer. Former India wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia too seems to suggest that it was now up to the BCCI to put the matter to rest.

Reacting to the chain of events that has been unfolding in the last few weeks, he said, “It’s between Virat and the (BCCI) president." Further, he added, “Virat has come clean and openly said everything," Mongia told NDTV.

After the decision to sack Kohli as ODI captain was announced by BCCI.ESPN Cricinfo reported that Ganguly had followed it up with a statement to PTI saying, “We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn’t want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white-ball captains in two white-ball formats. That’s too much of leadership."

Rohit Sharma, who had already been appointed as the full-time captain for India in T20is, was then chosen as the new ODI captain, as well as being promoted to vice-captaincy of the Test team in lieu of Ajinkya Rahane. India have departed for South Africa today where they are slated to play three Tests and as many One-Day Internationals in South Africa. The tour kicks out on December 26 with the Boxing Day Test.

