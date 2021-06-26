Virat Kohli Has Failed To Score A Century In Almost Two Years

The Indian cricket team’s defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final has also put the focus on skipper Virat Kohli’s batting. Kohli looked in good touch in the first innings but got out before reaching his half-century. In the second innings too, he was out to a beautiful delivery by Kylie Jameson, the star performer in the match. He is undoubtedly one of the best batsman in the world but his performance off late has not been upto the mark. Indeed, Kohli hasn’t scored a century in Tests for close to two years now.

Till date, Kohli has managed to score 70 centuries in his international career. Out of 70, he slammed 27 100s in Tests and 43 in ODIs. However, in the last 46 international innings he has failed to slam a century.

Captain Kohli had last hit an international century in November 2019, during a match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. During the day-night Test match he had scored 136 runs. After this match he played a total of 46 international innings, in which he managed a score of 1703 runs. Ever since the November 2019 match, captain Kohli has made 345 runs in Test, 649 runs in ODI and 709 runs in T20. He has played eight Tests, 15 ODIs and 18 T20s since that match.

Last year he was close to a century twice in matches against Australia. In a match held in Bengaluru during January he got out at 89. Kohli hit exactly 89 in another match against Australia in Sydney on November 29.

The 32-year-old cricketer till date has played 92 Tests, 254 ODIs and 90 T20 International matches. In total he has scored 7547 runs in Tests, 12169 in ODIs and 3159 runs in T20 International matches till now. Kohli is credited for slamming 25 half centuries in Test, 62 50s in ODIs and 28 half centuries in T20Is.

Kohli remains one of the most outstanding batsmen of the current times and it is all but certain that he will find form soon. Let’s hope that happens soon.

