Virat Kohli Has Matured as Captain Going Into Fifth Year of Leadership: Anil Kumble

Former Indian captain and Cricketnext expert Anil Kumble has said that there has been a significant evolution in how Indian captain Virat Kohli has matured as a leader, going into his fifth year at the helm of the team.

Cricketnext Staff |December 30, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli Has Matured as Captain Going Into Fifth Year of Leadership: Anil Kumble

Former Indian captain and Cricketnext expert Anil Kumble has said that there has been a significant evolution in how Indian captain Virat Kohli has matured as a leader, going into his fifth year at the helm of the team.

In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Sports Gaurav Kalra, Kumble also pointed how the fact that there is a consistency in how the team is picked is an indicator of how assured Kohli is as a captain.

"I think we saw that Virat with his 5th year into leadership, he has obviously matured," Kumble said.

"You could see a lot more consistent selection in the team and whenever the team was in trouble he was the one who put his hand up and delivered on most occasions. It was his first World Cup (as captain earlier this year), let's not forget although he has been captain for the Indian team for a while now but it was his first World cup. But otherwise, I think overall his leadership has been really good and we have seen that, this time around against West Indies, India was pushed but they came up out on top, both in the T20 format, in the decider and also in the ODI format.

"So, it’s been wonderful to his growth as captain and I think in the Test format, I think India is very comfortable with the template that they have, of the batsmen that they have and the bowling attack that they have."

Kumble also said that he feels Kohli is more comfortable captaining in a Test match, where he knows exactly who the players are that he can depend on.

"I feel that Virat is a lot more comfortable captaining in a Test match because he knows exactly the performers that he can depend on," he said. "He needs to find that especially in the T20 format, in the ODI format I think he has more or less sort of understood how each one performs but in the T20 format he needs that to happen. So, India has almost 15 matches prior to the start of the World Cup, I am hopeful that he'll be able to figure that out in the 15-16 games prior to the World Cup.

"Otherwise I think he has been brilliant as a captain and as a team we probably had one of the best years in Indian cricket."

