'Virat Kohli Has Set a Benchmark in Fitness, Others Are Trying To Catch Up': Ayaz Memon | Cricketnext Freehit

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in the seventh episode of Cricketnext Freehit, said that Virat Kohli has set a benchmark in fitness which others aspire to achieve.

India recently lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after the third game was called off due to rain. The Kiwis had won the first ODI by in Hamilton by seven wickets. The second game was also washed out.

In the seventh episode of FREEHIT, Ayaz Memon raised many questions on the selection and availability of the players. One of the topics of debate was fitness.

The senior cricket journalist said that Virat Kohli has set a benchmark in fitness.

“Virat Kohli was an exception. If you look in the context of fitness apart from his batting exploits he has set benchmarks which others had to catch up or aspire to and maybe even that didn’t help them reach his level. Because look at him, he has remained uniformly fit for the last seven eight nine years," Ayaz said.

“I don’t think he’s had breakdowns. He may have taken some rest or whatever

it might be but he’s not broken down and become unfit which most of the players have had. So it shows that it is possible to retain peak fitness for long period of

time. What it requires is discipline dedication and obviously passion for wanting to be fit," the journalist added.

Ayaz also talked about the possible split captaincy scenarios in Indian cricket. He said, “We’re heading there. If not three captains maybe two captains, white ball and and red ball. It looks to me that you know Rohit of course is for me the Test Captain he was also captain in the other two formats but now how Hardik became the captain in T20Is"

Rohit was rested for the T20I series in New Zealand and Hardik Pandya was asked to lead the side.

