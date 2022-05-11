Virat Kohli Hints at AB De Villiers’ Return at RCB

If there is anyone equally popular as Virat Kohli among Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans, it has to be Mr 360 AB De Villiers and even after his retirement from the game, RCB fans can be often seen holding placards for ABD and asking for his return to IPL. While RCB, who are currently fourth on the points table as the league heads into the business end, may not be really desperate to have ABD’s services with the bat for the team, there is no doubting that the RCB icon is widely missed by one and all. And Virat Kohli is no exception.

Speaking on RCB’s in-house video show, RCB insider, with popular comedian Danish Sait, Kohli said that he misses ABD as well. “I miss him a lot, I speak to him quite regularly and he keeps messaging me,” said Kohli, adding, “He was in the US recently watching golf, Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called so he told me he was there experiencing with his friend and family”.

ABD had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November last year thus ending his IPL career with RCB. He had announced retirement from international cricket in 2018 but had been plying his trade in franchise cricket ever since. De Villiers had joined RCB in 2011 and scored 4491 runs from 150 matches for the franchise. Overall, ADB has 5162 runs from 184 matches in the IPL.

Kohli further went on to reveal that ABD may return to RCB in some capacity next year. “So we stay in touch and he is very keenly watching RCB, hopefully [we see him] here next year in some capacity”.

Earlier in March, some unverified reports had claimed that ABD may return as a mentor for the RCB team ahead of IPL 2022. This was around the time RCB had not even unveiled Faf du Plessis as their captain and the rumour mills were abuzz with the talks of ABD returning to lead the side as well, which eventually proved false.

Speaking about ADB’s countrymate and his current skipper at RCB, Du Plessis, Kohli said, “Me and Faf have always kind of gotten along really well even before we started playing together this season because he was the captain of South Africa for a while, Faf is a guy who is very sure of himself and he has full authority on the field, he tells me - sometimes I mention things to him and he says I do not want to do that- which I respect a lot, that obviously makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under. We have had mutual respect for many years, now I have gotten to know him much better now” added Kohli.

