In Numbers: Run-machine Kohli Hits First Ton on English Shores, Scores 1000 Runs Against England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 3, 2018, 9:00 AM IST
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli follows the ball after playing a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (AP Photo)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap as he notched his first Test ton in England during the first Test at Edgbaston. The 29-year-old scored a magnificent 149 from 225 balls and bailed India out of trouble. The innings came at a time when the Indian batsmen were finding it hard to deal with the likes of Sam Curran and Ben Stokes. Such was the situation that India were reeling at 182/8. Courtesy Kohli’s watchful knock, India posted 274 on the board, 13 runs short of England’s first innings score of 287.

On personal front this innings meant that Kohli’s run drought in England had ended. Prior to this ton, Kohli had a dismal record in England. In the five matches he played, he could only score 134 runs at an average of 13.44. That forgettable sojourn included two ducks as well. But now his record in England has improved drastically. Now in 11 innings in England, Kohli has 283 runs at an average of 25.72.

En route his ton, Kohli, as usual made some records. The Delhi lad became the 13th Indian player to score 1000 runs against England. He is also the fourth Indian captain to score a hundred in England after MAK Pataudi, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.

Now Kohli has a Test ton in each country where he has played at least two matches. The only country where the he does not have a ton currently is Bangladesh, where he has played one match.

Apart from that, in the list of captains with most tons, Kohli (15) is third after Ricky Ponting (19) Graeme Smith (25).

First Published: August 3, 2018, 8:35 AM IST
