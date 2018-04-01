Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

Virat Kohli Hits Slam-bang Mode as He Gets Ready for IPL 2018

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 1, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
Virat Kohli at the nets (Twitter/RCB)

New Delhi: Having enjoyed a well-earned break as the Indian team played a tri-nation T20I series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, India skipper Virat Kohli is back on the ground and training for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7.

Royal Challengers Bangalore took to Twitter to post a few pics from his training session and it read: “Just can't get enough of the man, can we? 👑 #PlayBold #KingInTheNets.”




The Indian skipper is currently preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League after which he will go to play county cricket as he prepares for India’s tour of England.

The BCCI is all set to monitor workload of top 50 Indian cricketers, starting with the seven-week IPL, and will create a database for their workload and injury management to keep them fresh for big international assignments.

It has been learnt that the Indian team management is keen that a big pool of players including the top internationals, fringe players and domestic performers are brought under a robust performance and fitness monitoring system in the coming years.

"Yes, the plan is there on the anvil. We want to create a database of 50 players. In those 50 players, 27 are our centrally contracted players (with Mohammed Shami re-inducted) and there will be another 23 players, who will be added to the list. These 23 players will be short-listed during the Indian Premier League," a senior BCCI office-bearer said.

Kohli was awarded the Instagram award for the most engaged social media account in 2017. Kohli took to the social media platform to share the award, saying "A bit late but I'd like to thank @Instagram for this award for the Most Engaged Account on Instagram of 2017 in India. A big thank you to all my fans for all the love and support I've always been bestowed upon. It's because of you guys, I've always been motivated to do the right things and achieve whatever I've been able to till date. 😊 And ohh yes, 20 Mil strong on Instagram! 💪🙏😇 #20Mil #InstagramAwards"

First Published: April 1, 2018, 12:24 PM IST

