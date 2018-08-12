Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli 'Hopeful' of Playing Third Test After Back Issue Resurfaces

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2018, 11:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli. (Image: AP)

After a humiliating innings and 159-run loss against England at Lord's, India suffered suffered yet another blow as skipper Virat Kohli's back niggle resurfaced during the Test.

Kohli had to leave the field on day three after tea to address the problem. Consequently he could not take the field on Sunday owing to the same issue.

This might not be a great news for a side that is already struggling to find batting form and where Kohli has emerged as the lone warrior.

With Indian batting in tatters again on day four, Kohli did come out to bat but looked in immense pain during his 17-run innings.

After India lost the match, Kohli talked about the issue and blamed excessive workload for the recurring problem. Having said that he assured that will be fit in time for the third Test starting on Saturday.

He said, "Still five days to go for Trent Bridge, so it should be okay. Lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. I'm confident that I'll be fine in five days time."

Kohli first suffered a back injury while playing in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and as a result could not play county cricket for Surrey.

He has been the standout batsman for the team in the Test series scoring 149 and 51 in the first match at Edgbaston. No other Indian batsman has scored even a half-century so far in the two matches.

First Published: August 12, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
