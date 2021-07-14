'Virat Kohli in Green Jersey': Saud Shakeel Trends on Twitter

From time to time, Virat Kohli has often been compared to Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad. And now he has got another lookalike: Saud Shakeel. Shakeel made a valiant half century for Pakistan in the second ODI against England, a game the visitors lost, but not before being spotted by a number of cricket fans just for being a Kohli lookalike. During his 77-ball knock, he was captured several times by the cameraman from different angles. Fans were now convinced. This how they reacted on social media:

Every one is busy in watching football n no one noticed that kohli was playing for pakistan#Messi #PAKvENG #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/iXeHxqLs5e— 💥 WALI NASIR💥 🇵🇸 (@noturbrouh) July 11, 2021

Virat Kohli has reached Pakistan in search of the 71st hundred.DESPERATE TIMES DESPERATE MEASURES. pic.twitter.com/BHMcQTj2Of — Hemant Kumar 🎬 (@SportsCuppa) July 11, 2021

Now Pakistan has its own Kohli! pic.twitter.com/kxEYyiGNHx— H.Umair (@565Umair) July 10, 2021

Virat kohli comes to rescue pakistan team #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/LurdKEukm6— Khurram (@Saykhurram) July 10, 2021

Kohli saab has reached Pakistan in search of 71st hundred. pic.twitter.com/CyAyA00Ig9— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 11, 2021

‘Pakistan Whitewashed by a B Grade England Team’

Former Pakistan bowler Saeed Ajmal slammed the national team after their 0-3 series sweep to England, saying there are only two or three top players. Pakistan were defeated by a second string England side in the three-match ODI series, with the first-choice side of the hosts being forced to isolate after COVID-19 cases in the camp. The fresh squad had nine uncapped players led by Ben Stokes, and still managed to thrash Pakistan.

