'Virat Kohli in Green Jersey': Saud Shakeel Trends on Twitter
'Virat Kohli in Green Jersey': Saud Shakeel Trends on Twitter

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel.

Shakeel made a valiant half century for Pakistan in the second ODI against England, a game the visitors lost, but not before being spotted by a number of cricket fans just for being a Kohli lookalike.

From time to time, Virat Kohli has often been compared to Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad. And now he has got another lookalike: Saud Shakeel. Shakeel made a valiant half century for Pakistan in the second ODI against England, a game the visitors lost, but not before being spotted by a number of cricket fans just for being a Kohli lookalike. During his 77-ball knock, he was captured several times by the cameraman from different angles. Fans were now convinced. This how they reacted on social media:

July 14, 2021