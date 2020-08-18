Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

In Numbers | Virat Kohli Finest India Batsman Across Formats, Made Debut 12 Years Ago

18th August is the day when superstar of Indian batting, Virat Kohli stepped into the world of international cricket. It's been 12 years and Kohli is Team India's skipper, and the best batsman in the world. In between that, he has scored 70 tons and 104 half-centuries, the most in the world. Apart from that, he has become India's most successful Test skipper ever -- with 33 wins in 55 matches.

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
In Numbers | Virat Kohli Finest India Batsman Across Formats, Made Debut 12 Years Ago

18th August is the day when superstar of Indian batting, Virat Kohli stepped into the world of international cricket. It's been 12 years and Kohli is Team India's skipper, and the best batsman in the world. In between that, he has scored 70 tons and 104 half-centuries, the most in the world. Apart from that, he has become India's most successful Test skipper ever -- with 33 wins in 55 matches.

ALSO READ | Kohli Makes India Debut Against Sri Lanka at Dambulla

The 31-year-old scored his first ton in 2009, against Sri Lanka -- 107 off 111 deliveries at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Come 2010, he scored two more tons, and became only the third Indian batsman to score two or more ODI centuries before their 22nd birthday, after Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina.

In the World T20 2014, he emerged as the Player of the Tournament with 319 runs at a staggering average of 106.33. This is also a record for most runs by an individual batsman in a single World Twenty20 tournament.

Not only that, the following year, during South Africa's tour of India, Kohli became the fastest batsman in the world to make 1,000 runs in T20I cricket, reaching the milestone in his 27th innings. Then in 2016, Kohli was named as captain of the 'Team of the Tournament' for the 2016 World Twenty20 by the ICC.

Speaking about Tests, it wasn't the best of starts in the longest format for Kohli, but he adapted well and went on to score six double tons in a span of three years. He scored 200 in the first Test at Antigua vs West Indies - first made away from home by an Indian captain in Tests.

He scored another double hundred – 211 at Indore in the third Test against New Zealand. India went top of ICC Test Rankings. Kohli got double centuries in the next two Test series against England and Bangladesh, making him the first batsman ever to score double centuries in four consecutive series.

While excelling in Tests, he continued his dominance in ODIs. In the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final against Bangladesh, Kohli scored 96*, thus becoming the fastest batsman, in terms of innings, to reach 8,000 runs in ODIs in 175 innings.

He aas also named as part of the 'Team of the Tournament' at the 2017 Champions Trophy by the ICC. He ended the year with 2818 international runs, which is recorded as the third-highest tally ever in a calendar year and the highest tally ever by an Indian player. The ICC named Kohli as captain of both their World Test XI and ODI XI for 2017.

In the year 2018, Kohli broke the record for the highest runs scored in a bilateral ODI series. This included three centuries, remaining unbeaten in two with a best of 160*. India won the ODI series 5–1 against South Africa. Not only that, Kohli became the first Indian captain to win an ODI series in South Africa.

During ODI series against West Indies the same year, Kohli became the 12th batsman and fastest player to score 10,000 ODI runs. On 27 October, after scoring his 38th ODI century, Kohli became the first batsman from India, first captain and tenth overall, to score three successive centuries in ODIs.

Then in 2019, he broke another record, that of becoming fastest batsman to 11,000 runs. In a World Cup match against Pakistan, his 222nd innings, he reached the landmark. Same year against Bangladesh, Kohli became the fastest captain to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket, doing so in his 86th innings.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli & Tim Paine Best Test Skippers in World, Says India Cap

Though much cricket hasn't been played in 2020, but Kohli's stocks continue to rise. He was ranked 66th in Forbes list of the top 100 highest paid athletes in the world for the year with estimated earnings of $26 million. He is the only cricketer to feature in Forbes.

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more