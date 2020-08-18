In Numbers | Virat Kohli Finest India Batsman Across Formats, Made Debut 12 Years Ago
18th August is the day when superstar of Indian batting, Virat Kohli stepped into the world of international cricket. It's been 12 years and Kohli is Team India's skipper, and the best batsman in the world. In between that, he has scored 70 tons and 104 half-centuries, the most in the world. Apart from that, he has become India's most successful Test skipper ever -- with 33 wins in 55 matches.
