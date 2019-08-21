Ahead of the first Test against West Indies at North Sound, Antigua, Virat Kohli and members of the Indian cricket team as well as the support staff were relaxing at the Jolly Beach.
Kohli took to Instagram to post a picture of him and the team posing in the waters with the caption “stunning day at the beach with the boys.”
View this post on InstagramStunning day at the beach with the boys 🇮🇳👌😎A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:37pm PDT
Stunning day at the beach with the boys 🇮🇳👌😎
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:37pm PDT
India were dominant in the limited-overs leg of the tour, winning the T20I series 3-0 and the ODI series 2-0. The matches saw new talent like Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini amd Shreyas Iyer brought in to the playing XI as the team looked to freshen things up after the semi-final exit at the ICC World Cup 2019.
Ahead of what will be India's first match in the ICC Test Championship, Kohli said the competition in the traditional format has "gone up two-fold" in recent years.
"The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It's the right move and at the absolute right time," he said during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday.
"People have been talking about Test cricket not being relevant or dying down. For me, the competition has gone up two-fold the last couple of years."
"It's up to the players to take the challenge and go for victories. That's going to be the essence of this Test championship as well. There will hardly be any boring draws, there will be exciting draws, because everyone will want those extra points."
India and West Indies begin their campaigns in the competition on Thursday (August 22).
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Co. Chill at the Beach Ahead of First West Indies Test
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019
OMA v PNGAberdeen
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019
CAY v BERAberdeen
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
CAN v USAAberdeen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLColombo PSO All Fixtures
Team Rankings