Virat Kohli Informed us in Team Meeting About His Decision to Quit Test Captaincy: Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli, on Saturday, stepped down as India’s Test captain as the announcement shocked the cricketing world. Kohli made the big announcement on his social media platform a day after India lost the three-match Test series to South Africa. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that Kohli had informed the team about his decision of quitting the captaincy before making the formal announcement on Twitter.

Bumrah said that the team respects his decision and the players value his leadership a lot.

“We have been very close as a team unit. He told us in a meeting that he will be stepping down from the Test captaincy. He informed us of this as a team and we respect his decision and value his leadership a lot.

“We congratulated him as a team for his contribution to the Test team as a leader and wished him all the best. This was the conversation we had with him," said Bumrah in the virtual press conference.

Bumrah further talked about the fitness culture which Kohli brought in the Indian team.

“He brought a lot of change to Indian cricket, he brought the fitness culture, everybody was heading in the same direction. Everybody got fitter as a team, so his contribution to the team has been immense and is still immense. He is a very important player, a leader in the group," Bumrah added.

The premier pacer said that Kohli’s role will always be crucial in the Indian team and his inputs and suggestions will help all the players.

“He has captained for such a long period of time so his assistance and his knowledge of the game will always help us. His contribution will always be important. So even now when he is there in the squad, he will obviously add inputs and give suggestions so that’s very important for all our players. We always look up to him," Bumrah said.

