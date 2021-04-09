IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Gets Hit Under the Eye, Resumes Fielding Shortly After Incident

RCB displayed real grit in the opening match of IPL 2021, after the side managed to restrict Mumbai Indians to just 159-9, after the latter was off to a flier. Much of the credit goes to Harshal Patel, who gave away only one run in the final over of the innings, and bagged four wickets. But somehow RCB managed to drop some catches again.

Skipper Virat Kohli popped one out as well, and unfortunately ended up getting a blow under his eye. The incident happened during the 19th over of the innings. Kyle Jamieson bowled a fuller delivery to Krunal Pandya, and hit it straight to mid off, where kohli was stationed. The ball was hit so hard, that it came out of kohli’s hand, and hit him right under the eye.

Even though Kohli didn’t have to get out the park to get it examined, the hit certainly left a mark.

Prior to the start of the match, Kohli had said, “There are couple of other teams who have great fan bases but I think we are a team who get a lot of support and adulation wherever we play because we play a certain brand of cricket. We will play our heart out, we might not be composed enough in many difficult situations in the past but there has never been shortage of passion, commitment, intensity.

“A lot of fun on the field and me as an individual have never felt that I wanna move away from the system just because I haven’t won a title. That happens because things have been so organic, this cannot be created anywhere. This cannot be manufactured in a way that people are forcing me to play, and I am forcing the management to keep me, there has never been a conversation like that. So, things have been very organic. The respect, the care and the enjoyment I feel here, I don’t think I can recreate anywhere else. The experience has been magical,” Virat Kohli said in a video posted by RCB.

