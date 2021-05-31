Virat Kohli Instantly Turns Down Fans' Request to Share Daughter Vamika's Picture; Check Reply

Team India captain Virat Kohli is not only a doting father but a protective one as well. In a Q&A session hosted by Kohli on Instagram, before leaving for a long UK tour, the skipper was thrown a few questions by the fans. During the session, he received a query as to what the name of his daughter — Vamika meant. The fan also requested to share a picture of Vamika.

In reply, Kohli did explain the meaning of the name patiently but refused instantly, to share a glimpse of his daughter. “Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.” Kohli said in his response.

After Vamika’s birth this January, the Virat and wife Anushka Sharma had requested the paparazzi to respect their privacy, and the couple would share the pictures when the time is right. In a joint statement, the couple said, “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

In another question, Kohli also revealed his diet to the fans, which is always in news. He replied to the query, “Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities.”

Wife Anushka Sharma too asked a question in the session. She asked, “Where have you kept my headphones?” The reply came instantly,” Always on the side table next to the bed love.”

