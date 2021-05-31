- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
Virat Kohli Instantly Turns Down Fans' Request to Share Daughter Vamika's Picture; Check Reply
In another question, Kohli also revealed his diet to the fans, which is always in news.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 31, 2021, 8:37 AM IST
Team India captain Virat Kohli is not only a doting father but a protective one as well. In a Q&A session hosted by Kohli on Instagram, before leaving for a long UK tour, the skipper was thrown a few questions by the fans. During the session, he received a query as to what the name of his daughter — Vamika meant. The fan also requested to share a picture of Vamika.
ALSO READ – IN PICS – When Virat Kohli Spilled the Beans on Anushka Sharma, His Daughter Vamika and RCB Mates in Instagram Q&A Session
In reply, Kohli did explain the meaning of the name patiently but refused instantly, to share a glimpse of his daughter. “Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.” Kohli said in his response.
kohli
After Vamika’s birth this January, the Virat and wife Anushka Sharma had requested the paparazzi to respect their privacy, and the couple would share the pictures when the time is right. In a joint statement, the couple said, “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”
In another question, Kohli also revealed his diet to the fans, which is always in news. He replied to the query, “Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities.”
ALSO READ – Virat Kohli’s Q&A With Fans: India Captain Reveals His Diet, Quarantine Routine And a Rare Childhood Picture
Wife Anushka Sharma too asked a question in the session. She asked, “Where have you kept my headphones?” The reply came instantly,” Always on the side table next to the bed love.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking