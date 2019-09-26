Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Virat Kohli Interacts With Athletes of Foundation Named After Him

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is a man who wears many hats. Apart from being the best ODI batsman in the world and captain of the Indian cricket team across all formats, he also mentors many budding athletes across all sports through the 'Virat Kohli Foundation'.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 10:30 PM IST
Virat Kohli Interacts With Athletes of Foundation Named After Him

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is a man who wears many hats. Apart from being the best ODI batsman in the world and captain of the Indian cricket team across all formats, he also mentors many budding athletes across all sports through the 'Virat Kohli Foundation'.

The foundation gives scholarships to athletes who are of exceptional talent, to provide them with the resources to go and chase their sporting dreams. And on Thursday, Kohli posted a picture of him with athletes of the foundation, in what appeared to be a television studio. Kohli wrote, "It was a special day interacting with the #ViratKohliFoundation athletes. With discpline, determination and dedication we can scale great heights in becoming a sporting nation. The future of Indian sport is truly bright. See you soon."

India's next assignment is the home Test series against South Africa which begins on October 2, and Kohli would be hoping to have yet another successful series, helping India continue their winning momentum in the World Test Championship.

Kohlikohli interactsOff The Fieldvirat kohliVirat Kohli Foundationvkf

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more