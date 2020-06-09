Virat Kohli is Always Energetic Like a Lion: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is confident that no more questions will be asked about the No. 4 position in the Indian One-Day International team after his consistent performances over the last year.
Iyer wasn't part of India's World Cup 2019 plans, with India trying out the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant. The Mumbai batsman got his chance after the World Cup and used it well with consistent shows. He was a revelation in India's latest ODI series, scoring 217 runs in three games in New Zealand including a ton.
"If you have been playing for India at that position for a year now that means you have sealed it. There should be no more questions asked about it," Iyer said in an Instagram chat hosted by his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.
"When the debate was going on about No 4, performing at No 4 and completely sealing the position was really satisfying."
Iyer, however, said he's flexible to bat at any position as per the team's requirement.
"But when you are playing for India, you need to be very much flexible at any position or whatever the team requires. I feel I can bat any position depending on the situation," he said.
Iyer recalled the tour of West Indies after the World Cup, where he struck back-to-back half-centuries from No. 5. Kohli was so impressed that he was reminded of his younger days.
"It's really a phenomenal feeling when he talks or compliments his teammates... He's a role model for all the youngsters out there," Iyer said.
"Whenever he goes out on the field it feels as if he's playing his first game. He's never tired, always energetic like a lion. You see a different body language when he enters the ground, something great to learn from him."
The Delhi Capitals captain spoke about his debut season with Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) in 2015 where he ended up getting 439 runs, playing with a fractured index finger.
"It was a dramatic season. During the season after the third game, I fractured my index finger and thought I won't be able to play anymore," he said.
"But Gary said 'we really need you'. He wanted me to play and told me 'hide somewhere while fielding and just bat for us'. I could have done anything for the team. To score those many runs with a fractured finger was like a dream come true. Not many know about this story."
Iyer got the captaincy from Gautam Gambhir midway into their struggling campaign in 2018, and led them to the play-offs last year.
"I knew the situation would come and it would be thrown at me. I was prepared. I really enjoyed the responsibility coming at top. We're youngsters, fearless and showed a lot of maturity as well," he said.
"We had the sense of belief in ourselves and team. Our aim was to make the play-offs. We had this one goal in our mind -- to give our 100 per cent. Results didn't really matter.
"Once we knew we did our preparation, we should not get bogged down and regret. We trained really hard and that stood out pretty well.
"We did and proved that we're capable of winning the IPL. We hope the fans give the same energy this year. We don't know what will happen or will it be held closed-door... Hopefully we will win the trophy this year."
