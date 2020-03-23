Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli is Best Batsman in World: Chanderpaul

Former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul has said India captain Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world at the moment and also his favourite.

IANS |March 23, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
Mumbai: Former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul has said India captain Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world at the moment and also his favourite.

Chanderpaul was in India a few days back for the Road Safety World Series 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Obviously, it's Virat Kohli. He has been working on all the aspects of his game, and the results are showing. He is working hard on his fitness; he works on his skills. You see him putting in the hard work, and he is one of those guys who always wants to do well. He's proven it, day in and day out. You have to give credit to him for that. It's not easy to stay at the top of your game for so long. You got to put in your work, and the results are showing," Chanderpaul told Sportstar.

On West Indies' chances in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in October-November in Australia, he said: "Well, West Indies have always had players for the shorter format. Yet again, it all depends on how well you perform on that day because, in the T20 format, anybody could win on that day. We always have a lot of match-winners, that's the good thing about us."

"With the power hitters, good bowlers they play a major part in the shorter format. So, we still have one of the best T20 squads around. But we still have to go out and play well to win matches. Don't take anyone lightly, play as hard as we can, and we will win," Chanderpaul adde

