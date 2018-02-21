Virat Kohli is First Batsman in 27 Years to Scale Peak 900 in ODIs

Interestingly, Kohli is the only batsman to find a place in the Top 3 slots across all formats. While he sits on the top position in ODIs, he is second in the Test rankings behind Australia’s Steve Smith (947) with 912 points. In T20Is, Kohli is third behind Babar Azam (786) and Aaron Finch (784) with 776 points.
Kohli’s rating as per the latest rankings is the highest of any player since Australia's Dean Jones in 1991. Vivian Richards (935 in 1985), Zaheer Abbas (931 in 1983), Greg Chappell (921 in 1981), David Gower (919 in 1983) and Javed Miandad (910 in 1987) have received a higher rating than Kohli. He is the first Indian player to go into the 900 points mark.
Kohli has hit a purple patch in the Rainbow Nation as he now has 4 centuries and 2 fifties to his name after 10 games (3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I). But more interestingly, he is just 130 runs away from amassing 1000 runs on a single tour. Kohli has 870 runs from 13 innings at an average of 87.00 and a strike rate of 82.38. The India skipper has hit 7 sixes and 91 boundaries.
West Indian legend Vivian Richards is the only batsman in the history of the gentleman’s game to score 1000 runs on an international tour. Richards achieved the feat in 1976 when he amassed 1045 runs in England. While Richards had scored 216 runs in ODIs, he hit 829 in four Test matches.
In comparison, Kohli scored 286 runs in the three-match Test series with a hundred and a fifty, 558 runs in the 6 ODI innings with 3 hundreds and a fifty and 26 runs in the first T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. Considering his form, it could well be a cakewalk to another milestone for the India skipper.
First Published: February 21, 2018, 8:10 AM IST