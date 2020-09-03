Virat Kohli is happy after a proper session and great recovery ahead of IPL 2020

Virat Kohli’s dedication to fitness includes him in one of the fittest athletes of the country. The Indian captain who is in Dubai for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has already started his fierce training with his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) amidst the nets.
Today, Kohli took to Twitter to share a productive and positive day’s anecdote. The 31-year-old gave a glimpse in pictures of how an ideal day for him during rigorous practice sessions unfolds. The RCB skipper is seen focussed on ground, warming up with teammates with a game of football and finally unwinding with an ice bath.
Kohli captioned the post, “Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery = (laughing emoticon)@RCBTweets”
Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery = 😁 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Goi2iGflXm— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020
Post the mandatory isolation in their respective rooms, the Royal Challengers Bangalore members have hit the grounds for prep in full swing. IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Twitter often shares glimpses of team captain with other players and coach training ahead of the tournament.
Earlier, the batsman shared pictures post wrapping up a training session. He wrote, “Another top session last night. @RCBTweets”.
Another top session last night. 👊😃@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/BNCBs2IhWo— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 1, 2020
In the first virtual meeting, Kohli welcomed his team and urged all the players to follow the safety protocols throughout the tournament in order to secure the bio-bubble. He spoke about building team culture and also gave a stern warning in respect to a breach of adhering to rules.
The 13th edition of the IPL was supposed to take place in March however the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league kicks off from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. The matches will be played across Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
