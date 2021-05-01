Virat Kohli is in His Prime, Will Start Scoring Hundreds Soon: Muhammad Yousuf

Kohli, considered one of the best current batsmen in the world, has not scored a hundred in any format since 2019.

Kohli is only 32 and this is the age at which top batsmen hit prime and it is only a matter of time before he starts getting hundreds again, Muhammad Yousuf said in an interview.

“To achieve what he has already achieved is formidable and to me, scoring 70 Test and One-day International hundreds (by Kohli) is extreme,” said Yousuf, who has played 90 Tests and 288 ODIs.

Yousuf, who still holds the world record of scoring most Test runs in a calendar year when he made 1788 runs in 2005/06 season, would not like comparing Kohli with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

“He (Kohli) has done it and jitney praise karo isko kum hai (no matter how much we praise him, it is less). But at same time I don’t think there is a comparison between him and Sachin (Tendulkar).”

“Tendulkar was a different class altogether. He scored 100 international hundreds and keep in mind the era he played in and the bowlers he played against,” said the former Pakistan captain.