‘Virat Kohli is King, One Word Not Enough For MS Dhoni’

One of the best features of social media is that fans can now directly interact with their favourite celebrities. To know what our favourite cricketers or other famous celebrities think, we don’t need to wait for their interviews featured in magazines and other media portals.Recently, in a Q&A session on Instagram, Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan opened up to fans and answered various questions about his thoughts on a few Indian players, notably Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Turns out, like most Indian cricket fans, Khan is also an admirer of the two cricket giants from India.

He posted a story recently with the caption to ask him anything. Fans were quick to respond, sending their queries to the Afghani spinner. One of the fans asked him to describe Kohli in one word.

ALSO READ: Will Dhoni Retire Before IPL 2022? Ruturaj Gaikwad Responds

The Afghan legspinner promptly replied with “King”, followed by a crown emoji.

The current Indian captain is in England right now for World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The WTC final will take place at Southampton, beginning from June 18. As per the ICC Test Batting Rankings and ICC T20I Batting Rankings, Kohli is the fifth top-ranked Test batsman in the world right now.

He is also the second-best ranked ODI batsman.

Before the Indian Premiere League was suspended last month, Kohli’s Royal Challenger Bangalore stood at the third position in the points table.

Another fan asked Khan to use one word for former Indian captain Dhoni. To which he replied, “One word is not enough for him.” The answer seems apt enough as Dhoni’s accomplishments as a batsman, a wicketkeeper, and captain can barely be condensed to a single word. He happens to be the only winning captain from India to lead the Men in Blue in two world cup wins; One Day and T20.

While retired from international cricket, Dhoni is currently the captain of IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which stood at the second position before the league’s suspension. Right now, Dhoni is enjoying his idyllic retirement life at a farmhouse near Ranchi with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, along with his dogs and horse.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here