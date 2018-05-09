Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
PTI | Updated: May 9, 2018, 8:40 AM IST
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli is One of Very Few Inspirational Leaders: AB de Villiers

Mumbai: South African batting great and Royal Challengers player Ab De Villiers heaped praises on India skipper Virat Kohli terming him as a "great guy and a great captain".

Asked about his equation with Kohli, De Villiers replied: "Fantastic. He's (Virat) a great guy and I love playing with him. He's become a great captain and an even better friend. So it's been great. He's always been an inspirational character and we have a few leaders in the team that carry the guys in the tough time. We just want to look ahead and try to get better."

De Villiers is the brand ambassador of Mont Blanc pens was here to launch its Le Petit Price collection.

"No I am batting very well. I am very very happy. Rashid got me out previously. We haven't played a lot against each other but he bowled well and he's a very good bowler. I have a lot of respect for him," added De Villiers.

He admitted that Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are on the sixth spot, haven't played well and need to focus on the next games.

"No we haven't played well. It's been very disappointing but four games are left and I would love to not live in the past much and focus on what's coming that is Delhi (against Delhi Daredevils), so we need to win that game and hopefully have a bit of our run by the end of the season," De Villiers signed off.

