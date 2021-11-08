Virat Kohli is Positive And Aggressive That's What You Want as Player: Ravindra Jadeja on Playing Under His Captaincy

Flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed how he troubled the Namibian batters on the Dubai track on Monday as India registered a 9-wicket win in their last match of the 2021 T20 World Cup campaign. Jadeja was named Man of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 3/16 which helped India restrict Namibia to 132/8.

Jadeja said that he enjoyed bowling with a dry ball as some balls were turning and some weren’t which put doubts in Namibia’s batters minds.

“As a bowler, I did enjoy bowling today. The ball was dry so I enjoyed bowling with a dry ball. Some balls were turning, some were going straight, so that’s also a trick, the batsman has to keep on guessing," Jadeja said in the post-match presentation.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

At one point, Namibia was in danger of being bowled out for a low score as Ashwin and Jadeja shared six wickets between themselves. Ashwin and Jadeja were one of the best spin duos for the last decade as they won several matches for India by spinning the web over the opposition. On Monday, they rolled back time and put Namibia on the mat.

Jadeja talked about his bowling partnership with Ashwin and heaped praises on the veteran off-spinner.

“I’m enjoying bowling with him, I’ve been playing with him since 10 years. He’s doing wonderfully with the white ball, did it in IPL also," Jadeja added.

Also Read | Felt This Was Right Time to Manage My Workload: Virat Kohli After Leading India For Last Time in T20Is

The southpaw further hailed skipper Virat Kohli, who led the Indian team for the last time in T20Is, as he enjoyed playing under him.

“Virat has been a wonderful captain, and I’ve played with him for 10-12 years. He is always positive and aggressive and that’s what you want as a player," he said.

He also talked about the outgoing Team India coaching staff consisting of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar, and said they were good support to the players.

“Bharat Arun, Mr. Sridhar, and Shastri bhai have done a great job as supporting staff for 7-8 years. Whoever comes next, we’ll look to continue the momentum," Jadeja concluded.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here