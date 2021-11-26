'Virat Kohli is the Best Batter of This Era': Mohammad Amir Lauds Indian Skipper

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s admiration for Indian skipper Virat Kohli is there for everyone to see. Amir who is currently plying his trade for the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, recently shared that though he never faced issues whilst bowling to Kohli, he believes that he is one of the best batters of this generation.

In an interview with Zee English, Amir was asked to name the best batter and put forward his opinion on the top three batters in the world. “I feel in my opinion, Virat Kohli is the best batsman of this era,” he told the media outlet, “I don’t find it tough bowling against him, I feel he’s the best batsman of this era,” he added.

Further in the interview, the 29-year-old named two Australian players who posed a challenge to him whilst bowling. Amir named former Australia captain Steve Smith as a difficult batter to bowl to from the current lot and the other being retired Aussie all-rounder and occasional captain, Shane Watson.

Recounting his international playing days, Amir said he found bowling to Watson quite challenging. “When I played in 2009 Watson was a very difficult player to bowl in white-ball cricket, but now I feel Smith because I don’t understand how he bats.”

“I bowl him outside off he’ll flick it to the leg-side, if I bowl him on the legs, he’ll make room and drive that bowl to covers,” he further added. “I struggle understanding how Smith bats, really,” he concluded.

Amir had to make the tough call of retirement from the game at the age of 28, for reasons known to all. He sent shockwaves across the cricket world when he announced his retirement from international cricket in December last year. The speedster has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for Pakistan.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Amir said he will return to international cricket if all his concerns are addressed. In June this year, he reportedly met with then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Wasim Khan, two interacted before the second leg of the Pakistan Super League and Khan had assured him that his concerns would be addressed.

