Virat Kohli is The Best Test Captain India Ever Had: Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has made a big claim that Virat Kohli is the best Test captain India ever had. The Asian giants beat New Zealand by 372 runs on Monday to clinch the two-match Test series 1-0 as Kohli and Co. also reclaimed the top spot in ICC Test rankings.

The victory in Mumbai also meant that India registered their 14th consecutive series win at home and 11th straight under Virat Kohli’s leadership.

Pathan took to Twitter and hailed Kohli’s for his captaincy skills in Test cricket as he talked about his winning percentage as an Indian skipper.

“As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He’s at the top with the win percentage of 59.09 per cent and the second spot is at 45 per cent," tweeted Irfan.

Kohli is the most successful captain in India’s Test history with a 59.09 winning percentage, while MS Dhoni is second on the list with 45.

With the home series win, India climbed to number one position in the ICC Test rankings. Now India have 124 points and are ahead of New Zealand who have 121 rating points.

After the win in Mumbai, Kohli asserted that the overseas success in England and Australia has made the team richer in experience and they would like to build on that with a maiden Test series win in South Africa in the upcoming away contest.

India have won three Tests in South Africa since 1992 but are yet to win a series. They lost 1-2 in 2017-18.

“It’s a good challenge in South Africa. That was the start of our perseverance to build abroad, Australia was an accumulation of those efforts. We have the belief we can win anywhere," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

“It’s a tough challenge, something we want to achieve, everyone’s motivated. Hopefully we can play in South Africa the way we know we can play, and win the series," he added.

