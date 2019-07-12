starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

Kohli & Bumrah Set to Be Rested for West Indies Series, Dhoni Future Unclear

Devadyuti Das |July 12, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Kohli & Bumrah Set to Be Rested for West Indies Series, Dhoni Future Unclear

While the national selectors remain unclear about MS Dhoni’s international future after India’s exit from the World Cup, they are planning to rest him in any case for India’s next international assignment – a tour of the West Indies starting on August 3 with three T20 internationals. The team is also scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests. CricketNext has also learnt that several other players including skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as well as all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could also be given a break.

The selection committee will meet in Mumbai on either July 17 or 18 to pick the squads. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad will be returning to Mumbai along with the rest of the Indian squad on Sunday (July 14).

“Dhoni has been playing non-stop cricket for the last three months, starting with leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL-12. He had been struggling with his back but didn’t let that affect his performance and then carried a finger injury in the second half of the tournament as well. In fact, Dhoni has injured the hand again off delivery he was run out against New Zealand. The selectors will look to give him some rest, looking at the packed international calendar for next year,” a senior BCCI official informed CricketNext.

“Kohli and Bumrah might be rested for the limited-overs series and possibly even the Test matches. A call on their availability for the Tests will be taken later,” the official added.

In Dhoni’s absence, the selectors are likely to stick with Rishabh Pant. The Delhi wicketkeeper was in fact part of India A’s tour to West Indies, before he was called up as replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan. Pandya was struggling with a hip injury in India’s semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday (July 10). He went off the field to get some treatment before coming back to complete his quota of overs as well as bat in India’s chase. Paceman Bhuvneshwar was also struggling with a hamstring injury which ruled him out of three games in the World Cup.

“The selectors have enough back up options in the form of Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini or even Deepak Chahar to replace Bhuvneshwar,” the official added.

If Kohli is rested for the entire West Indies series, Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the side in ODIs and Ajinkya Rahane might be asked to captain the Test side. The selectors will speak to the team management including Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri before taking a final call.

Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia vs West IndiesIndian cricket teamjasprit bumrahkohli dhoni restedMS Dhonirohit sharmavirat kohli

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | That Empty Tendulkaresque Feeling When MSD Left the Stage
Karthik Lakshmanan | July 12, 2019, 7:38 AM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | That Empty Tendulkaresque Feeling When MSD Left the Stage

India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Was Batting Perfectly Along With Jadeja: Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | July 10, 2019, 11:40 PM IST

India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Was Batting Perfectly Along With Jadeja: Kohli

India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Hasn't Told Us Anything About Retirement: Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | July 10, 2019, 11:05 PM IST

India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Hasn't Told Us Anything About Retirement: Kohli

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

ENG v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more