Virat Kohli Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid in Elite Club of Indian Batsman

There’s no denying the fact that Indian captain Virat Kohli is among the finest batsmen in the history of cricket. In his career spanning over a decade so far, Kohli has displayed batting of the highest class and shattered many records on the way. Now, adding another feather to his cap, Virat has joined Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in the club of Indian batsmen who have completed 1000 Test runs in England and Australia. Kohli got off to a good start in the second innings of the ongoing fourth Test in England. However, the skipper failed to convert it into a big score and was dismissed at 44 by Moeen Ali.

Kohli is only the third Indian batsman to score 1000 runs in Australia and England. While Sachin had scored 1809 and 1575 runs in Australia and England, Dravid had scored 1166 and 1376 runs in Australia and England, respectively. Talking about Kohli, the Indian captain so far scored 1352 runs in Australia and crossed the 1000 run marks in Tests in England.Meanwhile, the fourth Test against England is underway and India will be hoping to pick quick wickets against England in the fourth innings.

The start of the fourth day was not very good for India and the team lost quick wickets at the start of the day. However, the tail-end gave some momentum to the batting and a quickfire fifty by Shardul Thakur helped India crossed the mark of 450 runs. India finished at 466 and set a target of 368 for England. In response, England had a steady start and finished the day with a score of 77 runs without loss of any wicket.

India will be hoping to get some early wickets and put the pressure back on the hosts.

