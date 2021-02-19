Virat Kohli Joins the #PawriHoRahi Hai Trend, See Pics

CRICKETNEXT

Indian Cricket Team and RCB captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share his version of the pawri ho rahi hai trend as he announced the launch of PUMA x One8 cricket shoes

Indian Cricket Team and RCB captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share his version of the pawri ho rahi hai trend as he announced the launch of PUMA x One8 cricket shoes. Virat gave his fans a glimpse of the red and yellow cricket shoes that was launched on puma.com.

In the promotional post, Kohli wrote, " on the field. The shoe and the wearer 😉. @pumaindia 19 one8 FH turning up the heat. #IPL2021".

For the uninitiated, a video of an influencer from Pakistan has been doing the rounds of microblogging site for the past few days.

In the video, she is seen vacationing in a hilly, beautiful location of Pakistan and is heard saying, "Ye humari car hai," and panning to the car, "aur yeh hum hai" and panning to her friends and ending with "aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai."

The video has been fodder for memes across the Internet.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has hilariously recreated the viral "pawri" meme with his entire squad after defeating the visiting South Africa

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the win, Ali can be seen recreating the "pawri" meme as his team cheers on with the winning trophy in the backdrop.

