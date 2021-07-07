Virat Kohli, KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan? Aakash Chopra Picks India’s Openers for T20 World Cup

Ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year, one of the biggest headaches for the Indian team will be choosing a competent and reliable top-order. Rohit Sharma is the confirmed opener for India in the shortest format of the game. However, there are plenty of options to select from when it comes to choosing Rohit’s partner.

It was speculated that KL Rahul will be picked ahead of Shikhar Dhawan owing to the former’s blistering performances for India in the past two years. However, Rahul delivered a horrendous performance as he failed to score any runs during the five-match T20I series between India and England in March.

The failure of Rahul resulted in skipper Virat Kohli opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the last T20 International of the five-match series against England. Virat and Rohit presented a phenomenal show which opened the doors of Kohli essaying the role of an opener in the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Dhawan is also not ruled out of the competition as he will be will leading a second-string India side in the limited-overs tour against Sri Lanka. Sharing his opinion on the heated debate regarding the Indian openers, cricket analyst Aakash Chopra added another option for India saying Prithvi Shaw can also be considered since he plays a fearless brand of cricket and is unstoppable.

Shaw stunned the entire cricket fraternity with his impressive performance in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Playing for Delhi Capitals, Shaw was brilliant with the willow as he smacked the ball all over the park in almost all the games

Though India has a lot of options, Chopra believes that it will be a toss-up between Rahul and Virat. However, the cricket analysts didn’t rule Dhawan out of the debate. Chopra is of the opinion that an extraordinary performance against Sri Lanka in the ODIs and T20Is followed by an equally impressive stint in IPL can force the selectors to bring Dhawan back into the fray.

“In the end, it might just be a toss-up between Rahul and Kohli. Rahul might just win that race because now Pant will come in the middle order so there is no need for Rahul to play that role. Hardik Pandya, Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja can handle the middle order duties. So I would play Rahul up the order and Kohli at 3 or maybe the other way around. If Shikhar Dhawan scores two hundred and three fifties in the Sri Lanka tour then how will you rule him out? He anyway plays well in the IPL, so does Prithvi Shaw,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube Channel.

