Kohli, Rahul & Pant Cheer for Team India in Women's World T20

Harmanpreet Kaur's side have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and have gone strength to strength in every game they have played so far.Now, the team has also found support in men's captain Virat Kohli and other players, who posted messages on social media for the team.
Kohli wrote, "We’re on our way to the semi-finals.. and it’s time to back Team India to bring home the World Cup! #JerseyKnowsNoGender."
We’re on our way to the semi-finals.. and it’s time to back Team India to bring home the World Cup! #JerseyKnowsNoGender💪— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 15, 2018
I nominate @RishabPant777, @NSaina, @chetrisunil11 and all of you to join in. Wear your jerseys and strike the pose to cheer them on! 👍@Uber_India #WT20 pic.twitter.com/cVFhOYjXfX
He was joined by teammates Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and also other sportsperson such as Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal among others.
Virat bhai, I’m taking the chain forward by nominating @imharmanpreet, @phogat_vinesh . #JerseyKnowsNoGender💪 Come on, everyone! Let’s support Team India. Wear your jerseys, or the colour blue, do the pose and cheer our girls on! @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 @ImVkohli pic.twitter.com/oxclGkThoH— Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) November 15, 2018
#JerseyKnowsNoGender💪 I'm going to be cheering Team India on! @MangteC, @itsSSR, @hardikpandya7 and each one of you – it’s time to wear your jerseys or our blue tonight, strike the pose and show your support. Great initiative by @Imvkohli and @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 @ImVkohli pic.twitter.com/W3GpWQnG5D— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 15, 2018
With the way the girls are playing, I think the Cup is coming home! #JerseyKnowsNoGender 💪 So let's cheer them onto the finals. Wear your jersey(or wear blue)do the pose & share your pic. @ashwinravi99 @aditigolf @DanishSait - keep it going! @imVkohli @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 pic.twitter.com/AW1sz4oZh3— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 16, 2018
#JerseyKnowsNoGender💪 I'm going to be cheering Team India on! @MirzaSania @klrahul11 @HimaDas8 and each one of you – it’s time to wear your jerseys or our blue tonight, strike the pose and show your support. Great initiative by @Imvkohli and @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 pic.twitter.com/zG0aFT5M01— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 15, 2018
India will now take on Australia in the final group fixture before their semi-final fixture.