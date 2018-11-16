Kohli, Rahul & Pant Cheer for Team India in Women's World T20

Twitter/ KL Rahul

We’re on our way to the semi-finals.. and it’s time to back Team India to bring home the World Cup! #JerseyKnowsNoGender💪

I nominate @RishabPant777, @NSaina, @chetrisunil11 and all of you to join in. Wear your jerseys and strike the pose to cheer them on! 👍@Uber_India #WT20 pic.twitter.com/cVFhOYjXfX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 15, 2018

With the way the girls are playing, I think the Cup is coming home! #JerseyKnowsNoGender 💪 So let's cheer them onto the finals. Wear your jersey(or wear blue)do the pose & share your pic. @ashwinravi99 @aditigolf @DanishSait - keep it going! @imVkohli @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 pic.twitter.com/AW1sz4oZh3 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 16, 2018

#JerseyKnowsNoGender💪 I'm going to be cheering Team India on! @MirzaSania @klrahul11 @HimaDas8 and each one of you – it’s time to wear your jerseys or our blue tonight, strike the pose and show your support. Great initiative by @Imvkohli and @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 pic.twitter.com/zG0aFT5M01 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 15, 2018

First Published: November 16, 2018, 2:07 PM IST