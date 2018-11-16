Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Kohli, Rahul & Pant Cheer for Team India in Women's World T20

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 16, 2018, 2:56 PM IST
Kohli, Rahul & Pant Cheer for Team India in Women's World T20

Twitter/ KL Rahul

India sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the Women's World T20 after another easy victory over Ireland on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and have gone strength to strength in every game they have played so far.Now, the team has also found support in men's captain Virat Kohli and other players, who posted messages on social media for the team.

Kohli wrote, "We’re on our way to the semi-finals.. and it’s time to back Team India to bring home the World Cup! #JerseyKnowsNoGender."




He was joined by teammates Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and also other sportsperson such as Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal among others.














India will now take on Australia in the final group fixture before their semi-final fixture.
Harmanpreet KaurICC Womens World T20 2018India Women's Cricket Teamkl rahulOff The Fieldvirat kohli
First Published: November 16, 2018, 2:07 PM IST
