Virat Kohli Lauds India’s Olympians at Tokyo Games

The India cricket team skipperVirat Kohli has congratulated all the Indian athletes, who participated and won at Tokyo Olympics 2020. After over two weeks of high-octane action, the campaign at the quadrennial event concluded on August 8 with a sparkling closing ceremony. Kohli, in a message on Twitter, addressed the participants and winners, and wished them the best, going forward. He mentioned that while “winning and losing is part of sport", giving the best for the nation is all that"matters.”

Kohli wrote in a tweet, “Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind."

Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🙏#tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xHkfQVutWg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 8, 2021

India sent its biggest-ever contingent to the Olympics inthis edition, with 126 athletes across 18 sports. Indian athletes took part in 69 cumulative events at the recently-concluded Tokyo Games. As the 16-day event ended, India marked its most successful Olympics outing in history by returning seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze. Neeraj Chopra (Gold), Mirabai Chanu (Silver), Ravi Kumar (Silver), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), PV Sindhu (Bronze), Bajrang Punia (Bronze), and the men’s hockey team (Bronze) emerged as the medal winners for India.

Ahead of the first Test against England, Kohli revealed that the Indian team had been keenly following India’s progress at the Tokyo Olympics. At a virtual press conference, the India captain said, “The whole country, including all of us, are super proud of our medal winners.” He added the nation also takes pride in the people, who may not have won medals but have competed in the event and given their best.

Speaking about India’s ongoing Test series against England, the First Test match at Trent Bridge was called off due to rain. The fifth and final day ended giving no result as rain washed out the play. The second Test will start on August 12 and will be hosted by Lord’s.

Keywords: Virat Kohli, India's Olympic Stars, India's Tokyo Olympics Contingent, India at Tokyo Olympics, India vs England Test series

