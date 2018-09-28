Virat Kohli Lavishes Praise on Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made in India’

Loading...
Now Kohli has shared his thoughts on Anushka Sharma’s latest big-screen release, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. “What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast,” he wrote after stating that he has already seen the film twice.
He further went on to praise Varun Dhawan’s character but was effusive in his praise of Anushka’s performance as Mamta. Her “ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful” makes him fall in love with her character.
Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018
(2) Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love ❤😍 @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018
This isn’t the first time recently that his wife has been front and centre of his social media accounts and if history is any indication, it definitely won’t be the last.
A day after he had received the Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honour from President Ram Nath Kovind, the 29-year-old had taken to social media to thank his wife for inspiring him to push forward and guiding him to do the right thing.
“The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate,” he wrote along with a photo of the actor.
Kohli was left out of India’s Asia Cup 2018 squad to allow him to recover from a recurring back issue. Rohit Sharma was named stand-in skipper in his absence and has led the side to the final of the tournament where they will face Bangladesh on Friday.
First Published: September 28, 2018, 12:43 PM IST