Virat Kohli Leads India Cricketers Mourning Death of Kerala Elephant

The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock. The elephant died after eating a pineapple stuffed with crackers, allegedly placed by locals.

The crackers seem to have exploded inside the elephant's mouth after consumption, killing the animal. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of Wild Life Protection Act.

The death has once again brought to the fore human-animal conflict, with some suggesting the pineapple could have been placed to ward off wild boars.

Cricketers joined the nation in mourning the death of the animal, with India captain Virat Kohli among the ones to call for an end to the cowardly acts.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Vijay Shankar joined in as well.

Former India cricketer S Badrinath, also a wildlife enthusiast, shared his thoughts.

Suresh Raina called for urgent action against the culprits.

