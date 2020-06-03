Virat Kohli Leads India Cricketers Mourning Death of Kerala Elephant

The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock. The elephant died after eating a pineapple stuffed with crackers, allegedly placed by locals.
The crackers seem to have exploded inside the elephant's mouth after consumption, killing the animal. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of Wild Life Protection Act.
The death has once again brought to the fore human-animal conflict, with some suggesting the pineapple could have been placed to ward off wild boars.
Cricketers joined the nation in mourning the death of the animal, with India captain Virat Kohli among the ones to call for an end to the cowardly acts.
Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts. pic.twitter.com/3oIVZASpag— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2020
Heartbroken, speechless, angry & shocked to read the news about the pregnant elephant in Kerala. How can anyone be so cruel. Hope the guilty are punished severely. pic.twitter.com/YKFCrrKPwZ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 3, 2020
#SaveAnimals #Elephant pic.twitter.com/gs3P1bgdAX— Vijay Shankar (@vijayshankar260) June 3, 2020
Suresh Raina called for urgent action against the culprits.
Another shameful act of Human Cruelty. It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal.Severe action must be taken against the culprit by @CMOKerala who fed the cracker filled pineapple to the innocent.We believed you, You betrayed us#RIPHumanity #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FRH6cIatDz— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 3, 2020
