Virat Kohli Leads Team India's First Training Session, Rohit Sharma Lands in England

Virat Kohli led the Indian Test squad during training for those who have already reached England for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England in London on Friday. Later in the evening, Rohit Sharma also landed in the United Kingdom and will join the rest of his team soon.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

The group led by former India skipper Virat Kohli arrived in England on Thursday to kick off the short tour of England that would involve a white-ball component too. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

As the team gears up for the much-awaited game, Kohli is keen on being in the best shape for the match day. The former India skipper on Friday shared a post on social media in which he can be seen sweating it on the field with other players, according to information reaching here.

“Vamos”, Kohli captioned the post on social media.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared pictures from the training session as Team India began practicing in London.

“Out and about in London#TeamIndia,” the BCCI tweeted.

The rescheduled Test is counted as the fifth match of India’s 2021 series in England, in which the visitors lead 2-1. The match was postponed at the last minute due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the team.

As part of their preparations for the Test, Team India will also play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24 to June 27.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here