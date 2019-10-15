Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli Learning Well From Mistakes as Captain: Shoaib Akhtar

India registered their historic 11th home Test series win as they defeated South Africa comprehensively in the second match of the ongoing three-game rubber.

IANS |October 15, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Virat Kohli Learning Well From Mistakes as Captain: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on Virat Kohli, saying the current skipper puts his country before himself and that's why Team India have emerged as the best team in the world.

India registered their historic 11th home Test series win as they defeated South Africa comprehensively in the second match of the ongoing three-game rubber.

"I had earlier said that Virat Kohli will become a good captain after the World Cup because he is learning from his mistakes. He is learning well," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

"He has learnt how to sort out India's batting order and team composition. Virat Kohli is the best captain in the world but around him there are so many poor captains."

The former Pakistani speedster also expressed disappointment about mediocre captaincy which is seen in the contemporary times.

"World is about mediocre captaincy nowadays. It's very disheartening to see that there are not many great captains in the world anymore apart from Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli," said Akhtar.

"One thing I like about Virat Kohli is that he is a fearless captain. Virat Kohli ran all over South Africa. They (India) have become the best team in the world. They have a great, fearless captain. He puts his country before himself," he added.

The Indian skipper scored his seventh double hundred in the Pune Test which India won by an innings and 137 runs. "I liked the attitude with which Kohli scored his double hundred. His hunger was visible and he will score such daddy tons in the future games as well," said Akhtar.

India, currently leading the points table in the ICC World Test Championship, will face South Africa in the final match beginning Saturday in Ranchi.

