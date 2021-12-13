Virat Kohli Led the Team From Front Everytime we Stepped Onto Park: Rohit Sharma

Team India newly appointed ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on the legacy of Virat Kohli as the white-ball captain. Rohit replaced Virat as India’s new limited-overs captain last week as the selectors decided to make a single leader for the white-ball formats. During his ODI captaincy tenure, Kohli failed to guide India to an ICC title which always put his leadership qualities under the scanner. However, the 33-year-old led the Men in Blue to several historic bilateral series wins which makes him one of the most successful ODI captains in Indian history.

Kohli has an excellent success ratio as India’s ODI captain with 65 wins out of 95 matches.

Rohit talked about Kohli’s legacy and said under his leadership there was a clear message of grit and determination to win every game.

“He’s put the team in the situation where there is no looking back. Those five years that he has led the team led from the front every time we stepped onto the park. There was a clear grit and determination to win every game that was the message to the entire squad," Rohit told BCCI.tv.

Rohit, who played a lot of cricket alongside the 33-year-old, said that he enjoyed playing under him and will continue to do that.

“We had a great time playing under him obviously we played I played a lot of cricket under him and enjoyed every moment and I will still continue to do that," he added.

The swashbuckling opener said the primary focus of the entire squad is to keep getting better as an individual

“We need to keep getting better as a team and keep getting better as an individual that will be the focus of not just me but the entire squad moving forward. That is what we will be looking forward to do is getting better and make sure how we can get better as a team," he said.

He further talked about India’s drought in the ICC event for the past many years and said the team need to go an extra inch to achieve the glory.

“There are lots of World Cup coming, India will be eying for sure but there is a process to follow & then focus on the end goal. We need to do lots of right things & I don’t think we didn’t do much wrong from 2014, just need to go that extra inch," he said.

