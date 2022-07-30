Virat Kohli Left Out Again as India Announce Squad For Zimbabwe ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan Named Captain

Virat Kohli’sname was missing again as the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the India squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare from August 18. Shikhar Dhawan was named captain with Rohit Shamra, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya too not featuring.

Dhawan had led the Indian side to 3-0 win in West Indies with 3 ODIs in Zimbabwe scheduled to be on August 18, 20 and 22.

Pacer Deepak Chahar, who was out of action for a quite long time due to injury, has made a comeback in the team. Washington Sundar also is back after an injury with Rahul Tripathi also receiving his maiden call-up to the ODI team.

“KL Rahul has recovered from COVID-19 but his hamstring injury seem to have resurfaced. He was supposed to be picked for Zimbabwe but now one can’t put a date on his comeback,” a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on Saturday.

“Virat had spoken to selectors that he would be available from the Asia Cup onwards. The first team players will hardly get rest from Asia Cup till end of World T20. Hence this is a two-week window after Windies tour when they can rest,” the source said.

“In case of Washington it was never about how but when would he comeback as he has been India’s No. 1 finger spinner. He needed game time which he got,” the source added.

This will be India’s first tour of Zimbabwe since 2016 with the previous tour’s result being a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series.

India tour of Zimbabwe, 2022 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Thursday August 18th 1st ODI Harare Sports Club 2 Saturday August 20th 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club 3 Monday August 22th 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club

