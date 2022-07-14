Virat Kohli Likely to be Left Out of T20I Squad for Windies Series; Kuldeep Yadav Set to Return: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee led by Chetan Sharma are likely to leave out Virat Kohli from India’s T20I squad against the Windies with Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested while Kuldeep Yadav could make his return from injury.

THe BCCI had earlier announced the India squad for the ODI leg of the Caribbean tour with Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami, and Hardik Pandya given rest.

As per a report in the Indian Express, the selectors want to be cautious with Kohli’s groin injury he sustained just ahead of the commencement of the England ODI. He subsequently missed the first ODI and it is likely that he may not feature in the 2nd ODI to be played at Lord’s today.

“The selectors wish to be careful about the injury lest it flares up into something more serious”, the report stated.

But this is not the end of the road for Kohli in T20Is as he still remains an integral part i the scheme of things for the T20World Cup scheduled to start in November this year.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was out with an injury after being hit on the finger batting in the nets during India’s T20I series against South Africa last month is likely to be named in the squad as he has recovered from the injury and completed rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Bumrah is likely to get an extended break to manage his workload as he has been playing non-stop cricket.

Earlier, it was reported that Kohli asked to take a break from the West Indies. The batting maverick is going through a lean patch with the bat and several critics have started raising questions about his place in the T20I side.

Kohli had a disappointing time with bat in the T20I series against England where he scored 12 runs in two matches. He tried to embrace the new fearless approach from India but failed to put up a big score.

Sharma, who has been rested for the ODI series against Windies, is likely to return to lead India in T20Is. Flamboyant opener KL Rahul could also find a place in the T20I squad after recovering from the injury. He flew to Germany last month to get his hernia surgery done. Ishan Kishan, in most probability, will travel as the third opener, Rishabh Pant is expected to move to the middle-order after the comeback of Rahul.

Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav who recently scored their maiden centuries are certain to retained their places. Apart from them, Shreyas Iyer could get another chance to make a case for himself, despite the underwhelming show on the ongoing England tour.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja should fill in the all-rounders’ spot in the squad. While Dinesh Karthik is likely to get the nod to do the finisher’s job.

In the spin bowling department, apart from Yadav will join his friend and bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal. The T20I series is going to be very crucial for Kuldeep to make a case for himself for the T20 World Cup squad.

The Windies tour starts from July 22 with three ODIs in Trinidad followed by the five-match T20I series starting July 29. The first match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, followed by games at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The last two matches of the series will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

