Virat Kohli Lookalikes: Batting Superstar Wants You to Spot 'The Odd One Out' in Viral Picture

Batting superstar Virat Kohli has shared a picture of him on social media platform Twitter that shows him seated with a group of his lookalikes, wearing the exact same outfit. The group of 10 including Kohli are seated around a table sporting a similar look with the former India captain asking his followers to find the odd one out.

“Find the odd one out," wrote Kohli alongside the image which quickly went viral and at the time of publishing this story, had racked up over 65,000 likes and was retweeted over 5,200 times nearly two hours after being shared on Sunday morning.

Find the odd one out. pic.twitter.com/cJCpNGmQfP— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2022

Kohli, who scored a half-century during the second T20I against West Indies on Friday, will be missing the final contest to be played tonight. Along with Rishabh Pant, he asked to be released from the bio-bubble for a short break and the duo will also skip the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

However, both Kohli and Pant will be back for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka that follows the three T20Is.

Advertisement

“Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the final T20 against West Indies so that they can have more time for rest on the advice of our medical staff. They have also been rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka but will be playing in the Test series,” BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said on Saturday.

India’s T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakuamr Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here