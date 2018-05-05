IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Looks to Arrest Losing Run Against MS Dhoni as CSK Host RCB

This is the second time these two teams will clash against one other this season as in the previous clash, CSK beat RCB by 5 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in the 24th match of IPL XI.
Skipper Kohli will look to arrest his team's bad run against the two-time champions as they have faced defeats in their last five against Dhoni's yellow brigade. The last time RCB defeated CSK was in 2014 at Ranchi, where they won the match by 5 wickets. Since then, CSK have won all of the last 5 encounters against RCB.
Not just this, but CSK have entirely dominated this fixture over the years as they have won 13 out of the previous 21 meetings with a win percentage of 65.00%.
CSK have won 13 matches against RCB, which is their most against any active opponent.
vs RCB – 13 wins
vs DD and RR – 12 wins
vs KKR and MI – 11 wins
As for RCB, with 13 losses to their name against CSK, they have the second most number of losses against any active IPL team — joint with KKR.
vs MI – 14 losses
vs KKR and CSK – 13 losses
vs KXIP – 12 losses
Therefore, Kohli will look to end his team's poor run against Dhoni's troops and the one thing that will be on their side is recent form. While Bangalore clinched an impressive win in their last match against Mumbai, Chennai on the other hand succumbed to a loss against Kolkata.
Meanwhile, as far as the two players'respective personal form is concerned, both Kohli and Dhoni have been scoring runs for fun so far in the league. While the RCB skipper stands third in the list of most runs scored in the IPL, MSD takes up the fifth spot.
Kohli will definitely look to avenge the Bangalore loss and end his team's losing streak against Dhoni in the process as well. The two have done it all together on the international stage for ages but in the IPL, the bragging right is all that matters and these definitely two know that.
Also Watch
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
chennai super kingsChinnaswamy stadiumDhoni KohliIndian Premier League 2018IPL 2018Kohli Dhonimahendra singh dhoniRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli
First Published: May 5, 2018, 12:38 PM IST