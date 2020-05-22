Indian captain Virat Kohli has been very active on social media and on Friday he shared a photograph with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.
The two captains are known to share a very good relationship and have also spoken in admiration of one another previously, with the latest edition being on social media websites Instagram and Twitter. Kohli captioned the post, "Love our chats. Good man."
Love our chats. Good man. pic.twitter.com/LOG62xQslM— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 22, 2020
Love our chats. Good man. pic.twitter.com/LOG62xQslM
Kohli and Williamson have known each other since their Under-19 days. Earlier this year, during the fifth T20I between New Zealand and India at Mount Maunganui, the two captains were pictured talking to each other while sitting near the hoardings.
Kohli was rested for the final game with India already taking a 4-0 unassailable lead in the series which they eventually swept 5-0, and Williamson was recovering from a shoulder bug.
"Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language," Kohli had said after the game when asked about their conversation.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Virat Kohli 'Loves' His Chats with New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson
Kohli and Williamson have known each other since their Under-19 days.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings