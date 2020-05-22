Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Virat Kohli 'Loves' His Chats with New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson

Kohli and Williamson have known each other since their Under-19 days.

Cricketnext Staff |May 22, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli has been very active on social media and on Friday he shared a photograph with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

The two captains are known to share a very good relationship and have also spoken in admiration of one another previously, with the latest edition being on social media websites Instagram and Twitter. Kohli captioned the post, "Love our chats. Good man."

Kohli and Williamson have known each other since their Under-19 days. Earlier this year, during the fifth T20I between New Zealand and India at Mount Maunganui, the two captains were pictured talking to each other while sitting near the hoardings.

Kohli was rested for the final game with India already taking a 4-0 unassailable lead in the series which they eventually swept 5-0, and Williamson was recovering from a shoulder bug.

"Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language," Kohli had said after the game when asked about their conversation.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more