Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland, 24 January, 2020

2ND INN

New Zealand

203/5 (20.0)

New Zealand
v/s
India
India*

204/4 (19.0)

India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Rain Stoppage

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 20, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 24 January, 2020

1ST INN

India Under-19 *

103/0 (21.0)

India Under-19
v/s
New Zealand Under-19
New Zealand Under-19

Toss won by New Zealand Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

South Africa

South Africa
v/s
England
England
Live

BAN IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2020 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 24 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

127/4 (18.4)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 51, Perth Stadium, Perth, 24 January, 2020

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

12/0 (1.3)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Adelaide Strikers (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 50, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 24 January, 2020

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

185/6 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder*

128 (17.3)

Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by 57 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

Virat Kohli Maintains Top Spot, Ajinkya Rahane Moves Up to Eighth in ICC Test Rankings

Indian captain Virat Kohli remained static at the top of the ICC Test player ranking for batsmen with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane moving up a place to eighth.

PTI |January 24, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Virat Kohli Maintains Top Spot, Ajinkya Rahane Moves Up to Eighth in ICC Test Rankings

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday remained static at the top of the ICC Test player ranking for batsmen with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane moving up a place to eighth.

Kohli has 928 points, 17 more than second-placed Australian run-machine Steve Smith.

At sixth place with 791 points, Cheteshwar Pujara was one of three Indians in the top-10. Rahane has 759 points.

With 794 points, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the top-ranked Indian bowler at sixth place, while Ravichandran Ashwin was placed eighth with Mohammed Shami completing the top-10.

Ravindra Jadeja was occupying the third place in the all-rounder's list with 438 points.

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews is back among the top 20 batsmen after helping his side to a 10-wicket win in Harare to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe.

In the latest rankings, which also includes the Port Elizabeth Test, which England won by an innings and 53 runs to go 2-1 ahead in the four-Test series, Mathews has advanced eight places to reach 16th position after his unbeaten 200.

The former Sri Lanka captain's best ranking was third, achieved in August 2014, while he has also been among the top 10 among batsmen in ODIs.

Other Sri Lanka batsmen to progress in the rankings are Kusal Mendis (30th to 26th) and Dhananjaya de Silva (39th to 37th) while Suranga Lakmal (26th to 22nd) and Lahiru Kumara (32nd to 30th) have moved up the list for bowlers.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza has advanced seven places and is now ranked 72nd among bowlers.

England's Ollie Pope, Player of the Match for his unbeaten 135 in Port Elizabeth, has moved up 52 slots to 61st place while Sam Curran and Dom Sibley have advanced four slots each to reach 64th and 76th positions, respectively.

Ben Stokes has equalled his career-best second ranking among all-rounders after his knock of 120. He has moved back to the spot he had occupied in August last year while he is presently ranked 10th among batsmen and 29th among bowlers.

Off-spinner Dominic Bess's five-wicket haul in the first innings has lifted him 49 places to 62nd, while Curran, Jack Leach and Stuart Broad have gained one slot each in the bowlers' list.

Ajinkya Rahaneicc test rankingssteve smithvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more