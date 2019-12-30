Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 25, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 30 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

133/9 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers*

124/3 (16.2)

Rangpur Rangers need 10 runs in 22 balls at 2.72 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 December, 2019

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

69/5 (11.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

13/2 (2.0)

Melbourne Stars need 67 runs in 54 balls at 7.44 rpo

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Virat Kohli Maintains Top Spot, Cheteshwar Pujara a Place Down in Latest ICC Test Rankings

India captain Virat Kohli will end the year at the top of the ICC Test ranking chart for batsmen but Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara slipped a place to fifth.

PTI |December 30, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli will end the year at the top of the ICC Test ranking chart for batsmen but Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara slipped a place to fifth.

With 928 points, Kohli is way ahead of second-placed Australian maestro Steve Smith (911) and New Zealand's inspirational skipper Kane Williamson (822), while Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who has amassed 1,085 runs in 11 Tests this year, improved a place to grab the fourth spot.

Pujara was placed fifth with 791 points, while Ajinkya Rahane was joint seventh with 759 points.

With his enterprising 95 against England in the first Test, Quinton de Kock not only set up his team's win, but also shot into the top of the latest rankings released on Monday.

In bowling, India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, returning from an injury layoff, remained static at sixth position with 794 points, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (772 points) and seamer Mohammed Shami (771) were ninth and tenth respectively in the order.

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins was at the top of the standings with 902 points ahead of Neil Wagner (859) and South African paceman Kagiso Rabada (832).

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
