Virat Kohli Makes His Presence At The Pro Kabaddi League

Cricketnext Staff |July 27, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
Virat Kohli was the special guest at the Mumbai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on Saturday. The crowd gave an enormous reception to the Indian cricket team skipper.

Kohli also sang the national anthem ahead of the start of the Maharashtra Derby as home team U Mumba took on the Puneri Paltan. He seemed to be enjoying the tackles and raids as the camera kept panning on him.

The Captain of the Men in Blue spoke about his love for Kabaddi and described how the game he played in childhood had grown rapidly with the introduction of the Pro Kabaddi League.

"Kabaddi has taken a leap in the sports culture in our country since the inception of Pro Kabaddi League. Seeing a sport that we all have played as kids get to this stature today gives a different feeling altogether, especially when you know that the Indian kabaddi team is one of the best ones in the world" he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kabaddi, #IsseToughKuchNahi! Who is joining me in Mumbai to witness this LIVE?

Watch me at tonight's @ProKabaddi game at 7 PM. Only on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/JJQi9I8zs1

kabaddiOff The Fieldpro kabaddi leaguepuneri paltansu mumbavirat kohli

