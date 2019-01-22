Kohli Makes History With Clean Sweep of ICC Awards, Pant Named Emerging Cricketer

Loading...
Kohli was the unanimous choice of the Voting Academy for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy with South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada coming in second behind him for both this as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year award. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was runner up for the ICC ODI Player of the Year award.
“It feels amazing. It’s a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year,” Kohli was quoted as saying in an ICC press release.
“I feel really grateful and very, very happy with the team doing well at the same time myself performing. Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game.
“To be rewarded in this manner from amongst all of them is obviously a very proud moment for me and something that gives you more motivation to keep repeating the same things because you have to keep the standard of cricket up and keep bringing in consistent performances. From that point of view, these awards give you that extra motivation,” he added.
The 30-year-old from Delhi finished the year as the top-ranked batsman in Tests and ODIs. The highest scorer in both forms of the game in 2018, he was one of only two batsmen to score more than 1,000 runs in Tests and only among three to do so in ODI cricket.
Kohli had won the Sir Garfield Trophy and ICC ODI Player of the Year awards last year and was also the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2012.
The other big Indian winner was wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was named the Emerging Player of the Year. The 21-year-old was picked by the ICC's voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018.
Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to score a Test century in England, and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December. He then also became the first wicketkeeper from his country to score a Test hundred in Australia.
